The location of the dog park proposed to by Joel Barlow High School student Max Daignault has been changed from Redding Community Center to Topstone Park.

First Selectman Pemberton said at Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting the dogs will be allowed off leash in an enclosed area equipped with garbage collection and waste bins.

She also said there is a swimming hole for dogs at the park and $1,200 in town funds would be used for the swimming hole.