Audubon CT holds Environmental Leadership Awards benefit

By HAN Network on March 24, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, People, Regional · 0 Comments

The 2017 Audubon Connecticut Environmental Leadership Awards Benefit, Experience Nature! will be held on Wednesday, April 12, from 6-11 p.m., at The Belle Haven Club in Greenwich.

Audubon Connecticut will honor the following champions of conservation and the environment:

  • Gina McCarthy — national environmental leader who served most recently as the 13th administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, will be honored with the Audubon Connecticut Environmental Leadership Award
  • Melissa Groo — wildlife photographer, writer, and conservationist, will receive the Katie O’Brien Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Lesley and Bill King of Back 40 Farm Group — business owners and advocates of the organic food movement, will be recipients of the Audubon Connecticut Corporate Award

At 6 p.m., there will be a VIP pre-reception, followed by a cocktail reception at 6:30, and dinner, program and live auction at 7:30.

The dinner menu is influenced by Back 40 Farm Group’s local and sustainable agriculture work; cocktail attire recommended.

For more information, contact Tiffany Witmer at 203-930-1391, [email protected], or visit ct.audubon.org/environmental-leadership-awards-benefit

Gina McCarthy, Melissa Groo and Lesley and Bill King

