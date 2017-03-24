The Redding Pilot

Rail crossing on Topstone will close Thursday

By Christopher Burns on March 24, 2017 in Lead News, Regional · 0 Comments

The rail crossing at the intersection of Topstone Road and Simpaug Turnpike will be closed from Friday, March 31 through Thursday, April 6.

The Redding Board of Selectmen announced on Monday the Danbury Line crossing at the intersection will be closed so the Connecticut Department of Transportation can replace the surface area of the road and track.

Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton said the plan is to close the crossing after morning rush hours on Friday, March 31 and reopen on Thursday, April 6.

Metro North and Redding Police will be at the construction site to assist in redirecting traffic.

 

Related posts:

  1. Commentary: No blue ribbons for Metro-North
  2. Police will increase traffic enforcement on Umpawaug Road
  3. Commuters opposed to rail fare hikes may sign petition
  4. More cars, including bar cars, on tap for Metro-North

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Board of Finance offers additional comment session on Monday Next Post This Weekend: Shark Season, music, art, even Gondoliers!
About author
Christopher Burns

Christopher Burns


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress