The Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) is completing a 200-foot boardwalk crossing sensitive wetlands, along with an additional seven-hundred feet of trail, connecting to Twin Oaks Lane. With completion of this section, the Wilton Loop now runs over a mile and a half from the trailhead at Route 7 and Wolfpit Road to Twin Oaks Lane.

Timber & Stone, the project’s trail builder, estimates that this latest section of the NRVT will be completed by the end of April, perhaps a bit sooner if the weather cooperates.

“We’re excited that the boardwalk and additional trail on the Wilton Loop will be completed as the weather improves and more people will be out using the Trail,” said Pat Sesto, president of the Friends of the NRVT. “We’re very thankful for the support of local families, companies and the Town of Wilton in creating the Wilton Loop of the NRVT“.

The next section planned for the Wilton Loop will run approximately two thousand feet from Twin Oaks Lane to Skunk Lane, with fundraising starting in 2017 and construction beginning in 2018.