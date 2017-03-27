Town proposes added incentives for volunteer fire fighters

Redding has 68 residents who earned $1,000 property tax abatements as active volunteer fire fighters and EMTs last year.

In addition to this, First Selectman Julia Pemberton is proposing a pilot program for new incentives to retain and recruit volunteers earning abatements.

The possible incentives include a free annual pass for individuals, or 50%-off for families to Topstone Park, and a free pass to the Transfer and Recycling Station.

Incentives for fire fighters and EMS would also include a 10% discount of all Park and Recreation programs, including extended day and camp.