Town proposes added incentives for volunteer fire fighters

West Redding Volunteer Fire Department training officer Jayson Sherwood and fire Chief Glenn Johnson review unit response paperwork. last week. By improving the documentation of the department’s response numbers, the two helped lower the ISO rating in the West Redding Fire District.

Redding has 68 residents who earned $1,000 property tax abatements as active volunteer fire fighters and EMTs last year.

In addition to this, First Selectman Julia Pemberton is proposing a pilot program for new incentives to retain and recruit volunteers earning abatements.

The possible incentives include a free annual pass for individuals, or 50%-off for families to Topstone Park, and a free pass to the Transfer and Recycling Station.

Incentives for fire fighters and EMS would also include a 10% discount of all Park and Recreation programs, including extended day and camp.

