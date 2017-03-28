Barlow robotics team named White Glove Winner in FIRST contest

The Joel Barlow robotics team competed at the New England FIRST Robotics Competition at Reading Memorial High School in Reading, Mass., on March 18 and 19.

For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, FIRST, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1989 to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology while building self-confidence, knowledge and life skills.

New England FIRST supports more than 4,800 students, 2,000 mentors and volunteers, and 195 high school teams.

In mid-January, FIRST announced its 2017 competition challenge: FIRST SteamWorks. It included a 100-page document of schematics, rules and regulations to guide the robotics team in a six-week build time. Success in the competition relied on a robot’s ability to operate independently from pre-programmed instructions for 15 seconds, collect and deliver gears to an airship, collect fuel to power the field furnace, and climb a rope to an airship.

Not all teams build alike. While some teams assist their adult mentor in building the robot, the Barlow robotics team is student-centric, with the mentors, Ryan Paola, Dan Rivers, George Casner, and Steve Grey, on hand to offer assistance to the students.

Strategy, design, construction, and programming, as well as soliciting funding and acquiring spirit wear, are tasks taken on by the students. The Barlow robotics team was awarded White Glove Winner for this effort as voted by more than 1,000 of its peers at the competition.

Rankings changed with every match over the two-day event. Barlow robotics competed in 12 of the 80 matches, finishing in 17th place. Its efforts were noticed by the sixth-place team, which invited Barlow into its alliance for the quarterfinals.

A two-out-of-three round robin ensued, with eight alliances competing for the championship and a ticket to the New England District Championship. The spirit of teamwork won the team its first round, but a complete win escaped the team because of technical challenges.