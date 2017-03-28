Dunsby: Mandate relief closer to becoming law

State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) applauded the passage of a bipartisan bill that he co-sponsored to provide school districts significant relief from costly and time-consuming state mandates.
The bill, HB 7276, passed the General Assembly’s Education Committee, on which he sits, and will be voted on by the full assembly later in this session.
“I am encouraged that an increasing number of legislators understand the seriousness of our budget situation and are embracing mandate relief,” Dunsby said. “The Education Committee worked diligently to produce a bipartisan bill that will benefit all school districts.”
Dunsby highlighted the recommendations he and other committee members received from superintendents, administrators, teachers, Board of Education members, parents, and advocates in crafting HB 7276.
Among the bill’s provisions are eliminating the requirement for school districts to adopt the uniform regional calendar; eliminating the requirement that the alternative educational opportunity for expelled students be 900 hours; requiring school districts to contact only those former employers in which an applicant was employed for any of the previous 20 years; and allowing districts to focus training in procedures for dealing with highly sensitive behavioral issues on staff who have direct contact with students.
“Our local schools face hundreds of state mandates,” Dunsby said. “These mandates are expensive and restrict our school leaders from running our schools according to the circumstances and values in individual communities. While the bill still has a ways to go, HB 7276 is a step in the right direction by removing at least some of the least-defensible state directives. I will continue to work for it to become law.”
Dunsby represents the 135th General Assembly district communities of Easton, Redding, and Weston. He is also first selectman in Easton.