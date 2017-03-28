The Redding Pilot

Resident says town’s archeological requirements are unfair burden

By Tina Ugas on March 28, 2017

Longtime Reddingite Charley Couch, who played in these woods throughout his entire childhood, leads The Pilot on a tour of a Revolutionary War encampment located off Limekiln Road. The encampment is from the same year as Putnam Park’s ruins, but has rested largely undisturbed by human hands since 1779. The rock pile in the photo above is an old stone chimney that belonged to a wood cabin inhabited by 12 soldiers. The rocks above were last moved, most likely, in 1779. — Christopher Burns photos

Redding resident Frank Harshe commented at last week’s Board of Selectmen meeting that the town’s archeological regulations are unfair and place a significant financial burden on property owners. 

Harshe claims that property deemed archeologically sensitive require a land owner first hire an archeologist to investigate property before applying  to the Planning Department to make property changes.

He said he has paid $5,000 to an archeologist to investigate his property, and he was told further investigation can cost between $19,000 to $27,000, and can run up to $70,000.

He is also concerned that the burden of the archeological regulation would reduce his and other resident’s property value. He claimed residents were not given notice that their properties are listed as archeologically sensitive and requested that the Board of Selectman investigate the matter for residents.

Selectman Peg O’Donnell responded to Harshe concerns, saying, “If it important to him, it needs to be important to us.”

