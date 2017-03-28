Resident says town’s archeological requirements are unfair burden

Redding resident Frank Harshe commented at last week’s Board of Selectmen meeting that the town’s archeological regulations are unfair and place a significant financial burden on property owners.

Harshe claims that property deemed archeologically sensitive require a land owner first hire an archeologist to investigate property before applying to the Planning Department to make property changes.

He said he has paid $5,000 to an archeologist to investigate his property, and he was told further investigation can cost between $19,000 to $27,000, and can run up to $70,000.

He is also concerned that the burden of the archeological regulation would reduce his and other resident’s property value. He claimed residents were not given notice that their properties are listed as archeologically sensitive and requested that the Board of Selectman investigate the matter for residents.

Selectman Peg O’Donnell responded to Harshe concerns, saying, “If it important to him, it needs to be important to us.”