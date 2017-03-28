The library’s Frog Frolic needs you to volunteer!

A call for volunteers for the Mark Twain Library’s annual Frog Frolic is a sure sign that spring is right around the corner.

The Frolic is a children’s country fair featuring games and prizes, crafts for kids to make, giant inflatables, storybook characters, an extraordinary silent auction, a bubble garden for toddlers, entertainment, food and more.

The 22nd annual event will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Redding Community Center — rain or shine. All proceeds from the fair go to support the Mark Twain Library.

“As always, the success of the fair depends on the generosity of our community members who donate their time to volunteer as well as those who patronize the event,” says Stephanie Oulton, Frog Frolic Committee chairperson.

Coordinating this year’s volunteer effort is Frog Frolic Committee member Ronna Brier.

According to Brier, “the fair requires 200-plus volunteers. We welcome student volunteers in fifth grade with a parent and individuals in sixth grade and up.”

Volunteers are needed to assist children with crafts and games as well as dress up as storybook characters. Additional adult and high school student volunteers are needed in the food tent and in the giant inflatables.

There are four shifts for the day and residents may sign up for more than one.

Set up is from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m.; first shift is 9:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.; second shift is 12:45 to 4:00 p.m. and clean up is 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Baking competition

Creative bakers are invited to showcase their talent based on this year’s theme: Kentucky Derby. Cakes for the junior and adult divisions will be accepted at the Community Center between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. on April 29. Ribbons will be awarded based on creative décor. All cakes will be awarded as prizes to the winning participants of the old-fashioned game known as the Cake Walk.

For more information, please email [email protected] or visit www.marktwainlibrary.org.