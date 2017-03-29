Barlow drama program wins top state award

For the second year in a row, Joel Barlow theater participants won Outstanding Performance at the Connecticut Drama Association (CDA) annual festival, this year with a presentation of Rashōmon, based on Japanese director Akira Kurosawa’s 1950 renowned film of the same name. The film combined two short stories by Ryūnosuke Akutagawa, written in 1915 and 1922.

The play takes place in 12th-Century Japan and the plot explores the truth behind human nature through the story of a rape and murder told from four conflicting perspectives: the accused bandit; a murdered samurai through a medium; his wife, the rape victim; and a woodcutter who witnessed the attack.

The competition comprises one-act plays, and the cast and technical crew have only five minutes to clear the stage for the next presentation (the Barlow crew was able to clear its scenery, which included two platforms of eight-foot bamboo, tatami rugs and several piles of white fabric cubes illuminated from within, in less than two minutes).

The festival was begun in 1936, and this was the first year a school has won it back-to-back since the 1950s (Barlow won last year for The Devil and Daniel Webster by Stephen Vincent Benet). The educational festival was conducted earlier this month at Westhill High School in Stamford. The usual two-day event was condensed into a single day because of a snowstorm.

In all, the Barlow production of Rashōmon received 10 awards and was given special recognition in two areas. In addition to Outstanding Production, Andrew Nicoll was recognized for Outstanding Acting for his portrayal of the bandit Tajomaru; Lee Winters as the wigmaker was named All-Connecticut cast; and the cast was honored for Outstanding Ensemble, Dramatic Storytelling and Outstanding Movement. Non-acting recipients were Cara Krupnikoff-Salkin, Stage Manager’s Award and Technical Design with Meghan Cormier (who was also assistant stage manager), Josie Hoover for Outstanding Makeup, and John Ruggiero for Outstanding Sound.

An Honorable Acting Mention was created in recognition of a quartet of geishas — Annalie Ciolino, Elsie Tierney, Jenna Thoretz, and Josie Hoover — who gave a special feeling to the production, and the judges also noted the focus and maturity of the three musicians — Nate Laske, Benny Viselli and Nick Darlington — who sat motionless when not producing music and sound effects on Japanese drums and wooden blocks.

The play was directed by Diana Canova and produced by Susannah Gregg. Thatcher Taylor was the technical director and student Gabrielle Colangelo was assistant director.

Canova said she had first seen the play Rashōmon when her sister was in a production of it “at Hollywood High back in the 60s. I never forgot it, it stuck with me. It is rarely performed. When I started directing Barlow students for the CDA five or six years ago, I edited it down to 41 minutes and it was presented at the school, but for various reasons we didn’t get to the competition that first year. Our first CDA appearance was in 2011 with American Hurrah, and we won.

“I like to have the students do plays that are thought-provoking and educational, and we have talkbacks with the audiences at Barlow. Rashōmon is so intriguing, compelling, and with its focus on lies and truth, timely in today’s political climate. In addition to the psychological aspects of truth, lies and self-preservation, the students researched 12th-Century Japan and the relevance of the Rashōmon Gate to the social structure of Kyoto,” Canova said.

The Rashōmon Gate was built in 789, but by the 12th Century it had fallen into disrepair and had become an unsavory place with a reputation as a hideout for thieves and other disreputable characters. People would abandon corpses and unwanted babies at the gate.

As is generally the case in the school productions Canova directs, the original cast of nine was expanded to 18 to allow for greater student participation. “I created the four geishas, but it was a collaborative effort with the students who researched and portrayed them, who learned how fans were used to communicate. They were appropriately costumed, and Josie Hoover designed the makeup. They had to create their own movements, and kind of ‘floated’ around the stage. The judges were so impressed with them that they created an award to give them.”

Canova added, “I have high expectations of my students, and they couldn’t have made me prouder, nor could we have hoped for a better response from the judges.”

Finn Navin, who portrayed the Buddhist priest who testifies he saw the samurai and his wife on the day they were attacked, said he enjoyed the research he did to play his role.

“To better understand the people we portray, Ms. Canova has us write ‘a day in the life of’ our character. In researching a priest’s role and the culture of the time, I learned things like how to stand, how much a priest would pray each day, and to stay calm and collected. I also learned of the belief that every person has some good that must exist, and how that would affect a priest’s reaction to others.”

This was Finn’s third year participating in the Connecticut Drama Association Festival, which he said he enjoys immensely for both its social and educational components.

“We get to see a whole lot of people like us who love the theater, and while you may not be conscious of what you are learning at the time, you realize that things come easier, more natural as you continue to perform,” Navin said.

He noted that theater can have a positive impact on communities, providing a safe place for controversial topics to be expressed and discussed, creating an intimacy between the actors and the audience. (Finn was the only one of several students asked for comments to respond.)

Other students on stage were Nic Morris, Dylan Tonken, Joseph Redmond, Alex Darlington, Marisa Gregory, Erica Pajonas, and Hallie Wilk. Additional behind-the-scenes credit went to Libby Albanese for lighting design, Gabi Johnston and Kevin Keating for costumes, and Mackenzie Wenzel, who worked with Josie Hoover on hair and makeup.