Finance board delays vote on education budget

After accepting the Board of Selectmen’s budget as presented — a 2.9% increase to $14.7 million — the Board of Finance delayed a vote on a negative .34% Redding education budget on Monday, March 27. The board cited a health insurance report that may have been miscalculated in calling to delay the vote.

“The money is there, it’s the sheet that’s wrong,” said Board of Finance member Mark Lewis before the board voted to delay voting on the education budget until next Monday, April 3.

Though there was no official budget vote, two Board of Finance members spoke at length about their views on the education budget at Monday’s meeting. Finance board member Ward Mazzucco said the schools still have room to cut due to past years of declining enrolment, while his fellow member Joe Dolan agreed with the majority of public commenters in the crowd at the meeting in saying, “…let the people decide.”

Dolan suggested the board approve the negative .34% budget put forward by administrators.

“If [the public] doesn’t like it, [they’ll send it back]. I don’t know why we aren’t doing that right now,” he said.

Mazzucco preceded Dolan’s question by arguing that “when you look at the way some expenditures have been made [in the school district] and continue to be made, it suggests we’re still able to have a significant decrease in the education budget and I would be prepared to propose that.”

Mazzucco and Board of Finance chair Bill Alvarez have been openly skeptical of the schools’ financial systems over the last six month, and have called for a “forensic audit” of the school system.

Alvarez said Monday a system that allows Redding educators’ students to attend Redding schools at a discounted rate is a suggestion that the schools’ exhibit a “lack of thriftiness.”

“It suggests a willingness to divert resources from Redding kids in the classroom,” he said.

Board of Education chairwoman Melinda Irwin disagreed and noted her board has discussed changing this policy.

“We’ve discussed potential of [changing this program] but also grandfathering it in. Many educators chose this job knowing they could take their kids here,” she said.

Education board member Ed Miller added it would be “unfair to now charge them now, and socially disruptive to their children.”

The vast majority of the dozen residents who stood to speak at the meeting on Monday implored the finance board to approve the budget as presented.

Redding resident Linda Mitchell addressed the call for a forensic audit during public comment, saying “what concerns me is the credibility gap” between the Board of Education and the Board of Finance.

“In the business world if someone figures out a way to end the year with a surplus, they’re applauded and promoted — yet here we give [school administrators] a hard time at the end of the year [if they find a surplus,]” Mitchell said, referencing the Board of Finance’s recent focus on education budget surpluses as proof the current budget can be cut.

“A budget is, by definition, a best guess,” Mitchell said before adding she believes “a negative .34% budget is pretty responsible to present. Let’s look forward and not backwards.”

The proposed budget would make the fourth year in a row Redding had a negative education budget.

Redding is the only school district included in District Reference Group A — a collection of school districts that perform equally, like Darien, New Canaan, Redding and Weston — that has enacted a series of negative budgets in the last six budget cycles.

Easton has proposed a 1.1% budget increase this year, and New Canaan a 3.81% increase.

Only Weston, in 2013-14 and Easton, in 2014-15, have approved negative education budgets out of the entire 10 town district reference group since 2012.

“If anyone would like to tell me where they want [extra funds] cut from that’s not a program or an employee, I would love to hear it,” said resident Amy Arnold.

“Are we setting up a system in which our students can survive, or thrive?” asked resident Chris Racette. “When I moved to this town it was with the understanding that my kids would thrive. That’s what I want for my child and for everyone else’s kids.”

Board of Finance member Joe Dolan acknowledged the amount of public support for the education budget during his call for the finance board to approve the education budget as proposed.

With four years of negative budgets, “what we’re sending out to the [real estate] marketplace is not a good sign,” he said. “Others may believe class sizes may be cut further, but I’m satisfied with what [administrators] believe. If I thought they were being exorbitant I might have a different view, but based on all the public feedback I’ve gotten in person and in emails, the town supports this budget without any problem.”