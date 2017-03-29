Operation Hope holds ‘Aloha’ gala fund-raiser May 4

Operation Hope of Fairfield will host its 16th annual Evening of Hope on Thursday, May 4, from 6-10 p.m., at the recently re-opened Penfield Pavilion at Penfield Beach, 323 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield. The Aloha themed gala event will raise funds to break the cycle of poverty by feeding, sheltering and counseling those in the community who are most in need. The festivities will include tropical-inspired cuisine, live music from the Roylety Steel Pan Band, Community Hero awards, silent and live auctions and more.

“This event is our biggest fund-raiser of the year and gives our guests the chance to make a real difference in the lives of men, women and families who are truly struggling in our community,” said Darrin Fodor, Evening of Hope chair. “We share a commitment with the many businesses and individuals who support Evening of Hope that no one in our community should be hungry, that everyone in our community should have supportive relationships, hope for the future and a place to call home.”

Evening of Hope sponsors include: Diamond Sponsor Alan and Betty Feldman; Ruby Sponsors AvalonBay Communities, Black Rock Church and People’s United Bank; Emerald Sponsors Angel Commercial and IPS; Sapphire Sponsors Felner Corporation, Patriot Bank, Price Financial Group, Shaughnessey-Banks Funeral Home and Turner Construction; and Media Sponsor Fairfield Magazine.

“Evening of Hope is a wonderful event,” said Carla Miklos, executive director. “Not only is it an opportunity to honor some very special friends, it’s also a reminder that there are still neighbors who are without shelter and food in our community. It’s our mission to take care of them, and help them get back on their feet to lead productive lives.”

Operation Hope also recognizes community members who have helped advance its mission with the following Community Hero Awards:

The Spollett/Waldman Award — Honoree Michael Rosten, Esq., of Bowties Esq. Real Estate Services, will be recognized for serving as a longtime Operation Hope volunteer and advisor and for being a committed community servant whose skills are assets to the organizations that benefit from his guidance and service.

The Stewart B. and Lucie C. McKinney Award — The Fairfield Police Department will be honored for its faithful and continued support and protection of Operation Hope and its clients, and its deep understanding of what it takes to be a good neighbor and citizen of the community.

The Jacky Durrell Award — Honoree Sharon Croft Risley is a longtime resident of Fairfield and is the manager/buyer for CAPRI Clothing in downtown Fairfield. A dedicated volunteer for many causes close to her heart, she truly understands the importance of a strong collaboration between local businesses and local non-profits to make the community a better place for all.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available and open to the public. For tickets and sponsorship/ad/auctions information, contact Director of Development Jennifer O’Neill at [email protected] or 203-292-5588, ext. 210 or purchase online at bit.ly/ohgala2017.