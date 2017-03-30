Motivation will not be an issue for the Joel Barlow High varsity baseball team as it prepares to start the 2017 season.

The Falcons have 11 seniors on their roster who have something to prove in their final season on the team. According to second-year head coach Matt Griffiths, the key will be in getting all or most of the aspects of their game working at the same time, and the right time.

“We are constantly working on every aspect of our system and we are a more capable team in all areas than in the past,” said Griffiths. “Our simple goal is to keep our focus on winning one pitch, one inning, one game at a time. If we can win enough of those small battles, we are going to end up in a pretty good place.”

With a good turnout, the Falcons will field varsity, JV and freshman teams. While the varsity will feature a predominantly senior lineup, it will also have a few underclassmen on the field.

As an experienced group, the Falcons return quite a few players from last season. Finishing at 8-12 overall, they qualified for the state Class L tournament.

The Falcons graduated six seniors, including second baseman Jack Dehler and first baseman Josh Friedlander. Outfielders Christian Holm-Hansen, Dan Cellini and Sam Fletcher are also gone, as is third baseman Brennan Prusak.

“They’re definitely tough guys to replace in many aspects, but good leaders leave their imprint behind so that younger players can build upon past success, and I think that has happened,” said Griffiths.

Barlow will still have a number of players back in starting positions, including quite a few seniors. Mark D’Augelli (All-SWC) will return as starting catcher and hit in the middle of the order. Classmate Matt McGannon (All-SWC honorable mention) will likely hit leadoff again and serve a dual role as the shortstop and pitcher.

Ryan Lutinski (all-Patriot Division) will hit cleanup and will see time in the outfield as well as backing up D’Augelli behind the plate. The pitching staff will likely feature Andrew Johnson (All-Patriot Division), Ryan Weinstein, Joey Sherwood and Brandon Muczynski.

Tim Tamallanca, Andrew Martinich and Chris Remmell are an experienced core returning to the infield. Senior Christian Marini returns to the outfield, as does junior Kyle Andreoli.

Also from the junior class, Jacob Lenes will be part of the pitching staff. Ryan Prather is also expected to see some relief innings on the mound. Classmate Owen Corazelli could see time at first base, the outfield, or both.

The Falcons also have a few freshmen. Tiernan Lynch and Rory Lynch, along with Clark Gilmore and Henry Iuzzio, could very quickly make an impact in the infield.

“That together might be the most talented group of freshman baseball players I have ever seen and will fill pitching roles as starters, relievers, or both,” said Griffiths. “All together, the sky’s the limit.”

At the plate the Falcons have three players who hit .400 or better last season and other hitters with a mix of power and lots of speed from top to bottom. McGannon, Johnson, D’Augelli and Andreoli are expected to fill the top half of the order. Prather, Marini, Remmell, and Tamallanca also provide much-needed experience to the lineup. Corazelli provides power from the left-hand side of the plate.

“We’ve got great speed and athleticism in this group,” said Griffiths. “We will look to run an aggressive, in-your-face style offense this year that looks to score early and often. Defensively we are extremely athletic and have guys that can cover lots of ground, and while we have a great pitching staff, we want to take away as much pressure as we can by taking care of the baseball and putting runs on the board.”

Barlow opens the season on Saturday when it hosts Danbury at noon.