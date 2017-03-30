Expanded Senior Van Service begins in April

Beginning Friday, April 7, the Heritage Center Senior Van Service will be available on Friday mornings from 9 to 11:30 a.m — an expansion from its previous Monday-to-Thursday schedule.

This Friday service will focus primarily on local trips to the grocery store, bank, post office, and library.

Senior Van Service

The Senior Van Service is a free program that offers rides to senior citizens and those with disabilities in Redding.

The van, itself, has been driven by longtime Reddingite Michael Licarie for 11 years.

After so many years of service to the town, Social Services Director Angelica Fontanez said in a Pilot story last year, Licarie has earned the trust and support of Redding’s senior citizens.

“Our patrons are very fond of Michael,” she said. “They’re both appreciative of him and fond of him. A lot of the seniors would have limitations to social or medical events without him, especially during winter months when other resources aren’t readily available.”

He makes 60 round-trip senior van rides each month. And, like the postal service, he’s out and about on both the beautiful days of summer and the treacherous Redding roads of winter.

Information

Call the Heritage Center office at 203-938-9725 for more information and to schedule a ride.