Girls lacrosse preview: Falcons aim high once again

Before the Joel Barlow High girls varsity lacrosse team can concentrate on achieving what it wants to accomplish in the 2017 season there is something it must accomplish even before scoring its first goal.

With a different lineup this season, the Falcons must first learn to get used to playing together as a unit. How fast they can gel together will make the challenges they face easier.

Head coach Steve Coppock can already tell they are a strong group of individual players. The challenge will be making it all connect together.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team that is so dedicated, and so hard-working this early in the season,” said Coppock. “They are hungry, and committed to putting in the effort to achieve our goals.”

The Falcons have close to 40 girls in the program, which has varsity and JV teams. They have to get up to speed soon, as they open the season on Saturday when they visit Staples for a non-league game.

Winning the South-West Conference championship for the second straight year, the Falcons also reached the finals of the state Class M tournament last season before losing to New Canaan and finishing with a 19-3 overall record.

They were hit rather hard by graduation, losing 10 players, many of them starters. Among them were former captains Emma Gallagher, Erin Holder, Emma Coppock and Sierra Fey.

A defender, Gallagher was an All-American, an All-State and an All-SWC selection. Holder was an All-State and All-SWC Division I goalie. Coppock and Fey were both midfielders as well as All-State and All-SWC selections.

Also gone from Barlow’s attack is All-SWC Division I selection Shayne Rivard. Barlow is also missing All-State defender and All-SWC Division I selection Nicole Dolcimascolo. Lindsey Ryan-Jones, Olivia Pelzar and Brenna Prevelige are gone from the attack and defender Gabby Saluzzi has graduated as well.

“That was a very impressive group of young ladies, but I am confident that we will find girls to step up and be key contributors this year,” said Coppock.

Barlow will count on several experienced returnees to help fill these vacancies, including captains Tess Siburn and Maddie Porter, both seniors on attack. The former is a four-year starter who had 29 goals last season.

Junior captain Cat Goncalves (All-SWC Division I) will be in the midfield and Coppock expects her to significantly increase her scoring this season. On defense is junior captain Molly Carroll. Stepping into the goalie position is senior Nikki Wallin.

Also from the junior class is defender Kacey Hartmann. Junior Sarah Witherbee has been playing well in the midfield in the pre-season and can score as well, according to Coppock.

Sophomore Julia Shapiro, who scored two goals in the state semifinals last year, has also become an offensive threat for the Falcons. Ava DiZenzo is looking really good on defense, and should get lots of time, according to Coppock. Barlow also had six freshmen on the varsity this year, and is optimistic about them stepping up to fill some of the gaps.

Once again the Falcons will face some competition from within their league. Although it is too early to tell who the stronger teams will be, they are looking forward to the challenge.

“Every year our target is winning SWCs and states,” said Coppock. “Those are not easy tasks, as there are many tough teams in our conference and our state class, but that’s our goal.”