Land trust annual meeting celebrates historic places on April 2

By Redding Pilot on March 30, 2017 in Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

Woodlands, streams, meadows, and rocky scarps are Redding’s precious natural heritage, shared by us all, says the Redding Land Trust.

At its annual meeting on Sunday, April 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Redding Community Center, the land trust will celebrate the town’s 250th anniversary of its founding by exploring some of the special spaces that have marked its history through the years.

As speakers explain the historical significance of each property, old maps and revealing photos will be projected on a screen, providing an understanding of how land was used from pre-Colonial days through the Revolutionary years to the time when waterways were used for mills and how this shaped the past.  

Redding historians Dan Cruson, Charlie Couch and Brent Colley will be among the presenters.

All residents are invited to join friends and neighbors to hear from land trust co-presidents Silvia Erskine and Gordon Loery about the trust’s achievements last year, to learn its role in preserving Redding’s historic spaces, and to mingle and socialize over wine and hors d’oeuvres.

