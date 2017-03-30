This Weekend: A tale as old as time

Curtain Call will offer the stage version of the Beauty and the Beast musical from March 31 to April 29 at the Kweskin Theatre in the Sterling Farms Theatre Complex, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Liz Harrington plays Belle and Kevin Thompson will be the Beast.

Shows will begin at 7:30 on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 on Sundays; there will also be 2 p.m. Saturday performances on april 8, 15, 22 and 29 and at 7:30 on Thursdays, April 13, 20 and 27. For tickets — $32 for adults, $25 for seniors and $16 for students and children — visit curtaincallinc.com or call 203-461-6358 x36.

Fine arts

Seven Western Connecticut State University graduate student candidates for the Master of Fine Arts degree in 2017 are showing their works through April 10 in the Art Gallery at the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the Westside Campus, 43 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury. There’s a reception this evening, March 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Gallery hours are noon to 4 Monday through Thursday and 1 to 4 Saturday and Sunday; for more information, call 203-837-8403.

Twelfth Night

The Penny Lane Players of Fairfield will present William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night on Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. with performances continuing April 1, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. at Greenfield Hill Grange, 1873 Hillside Avenue, Fairfield. The Players have set the play in Prohibition-Era Chicago.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children under 12, and will be available at the Grrange 30 minutes before show times. For more information, visit pennylaneplayers.org.

Violet

The Western Connecticut State University Department of Theatre Arts will present Violet, a musical set in the Civil Rights Movement, March 31-April 9 at the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the Westside Campus, 43 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury. Performances will be at 8 on Fridays and Saturdays, with matinees at 2 on Saturdays and Sundays.

For tickets, visit eventbrite.com or call 203-837-8732.

Sir Paul’s greatest hits

The McCartney Years, the Paul McCartney Tribute Experience, will appear at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, March 31, at 8. The band, led by Yuri Pool, plays every song live, to the standards set by Sir Paul McCartney.

Tickets are $45 (a VIP Party Pass is available); visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

War Stories

War Stories: A Veterans Project will present monologues based on the real-life experiences battling addiction, struggling with homelessness, loves and losses, on Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 1, at 5 and 8 p.m. at Fairfield University’s Quick Center. The project is a collaboration among writer Sonya Huber, artist Nina Bentley and Quick Center executive director Peter Van Heerden with veteran performers from ARBI/Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport.

The evening will feature 13 men and three women giving voice to what they have experienced. Tickets are $20; for reservations, visit quickcenter.com or call 1-877-ARTS-396.

Bunny time!

Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church will host its annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 1, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church at 1089 Fairfield Woods Road, Fairfield. The event is free, with donations accepted for church missions. For more information, call 203-374-6528.

Touch-A-Truck

The 12th annual Co-op Touch-A-Truck to benefit the Westport-Weston Cooperative Nursery School will take place rain or shine on Saturday, April 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Coleytown Elementary School’s parking lot, 65 Easton Road, Westport. In addition to more than 40 vehicles to touch, climb on and play in, there will be the Fun Bus, a bounce house, face painting and the Roaming Railroad.

Cost is $20 for a family (up to six); for more information, visit westportwestoncoop.org.

Bedlam!

The Ridgefield Guild of Artist is planning creative chaos in its Bedlam show opening Saturday, April 1, from 4 to 6 pm. with a free reception at the Guild Barn, 34 Halpin Lane. This is a show where member artists bring in their work, fill out a form and wall tag and are then handed a hammer and a nail: artists hang their work wherever they wish. The size limit is 24 inches by 24 inches.

The show runs through April 30; gallery hours are noon to 4 Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863.

Ceramic artists

REVISIT: The Boneyard, featuring the work of 40 internationally acclaimed ceramic artists who have taught workshops at the Clay Art Center in Port Chester, N.Y., during its 60-year history, opens Saturday, April 1, with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. After each workshop, visiting artists left behind unglazed demonstration pieces for future reference; the pieces are stored throughout the studio in what is nicknamed the “boneyard.”

REVISIT takes pieces from the “boneyard” and has paired them with finished contemporary works. The show runs through May 29 at 40 Beech Street. For more information, visit clayartcenter.org or call 914-937-2047 x226.

Dream Logic

Aura Curiatlas Physical Theatre will perform Dream Logic, an exploration of ordinary situations presented in unexpected ways through theater, dance and acrobatics, on Saturday, April 1, at 7 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue.

Tickets are $25, $20 for students and free for children less than five years. They’re available at eventbrite.com or at the door.

HMS Pinafore

The Troupers Light Opera will present Gilbert and Sullivan’s musical comedy HMS Pinafore and Victor Herbert’s The Magic Knight on Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2:30, April 1-9, at Norwalk’s newly refurbished Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street.

Tickets are $30, $25 for seniors and $15 for students; for reservations, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Chanticleer

The 12 men of Chanticleer will perform love songs, ranging from the biblical Song of Songs to traditional American songs, on Saturday, April 1, at 8 at Christ & Holy Trinity Church, Church Lane, Westport. The program, My Secret Heart, will be followed by a complimentary reception.

Tickets are $45; all seats are unreserved. For reservations, visit chtwestport.org/tickets or call 203-227-0827; the performance is expected to sell out.

Readers Theater

The Easton Arts Council Readers Theater will present The Pavilion by Craig Wright on Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. in the Community Room of the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road. The main characters of The Pavilion are Peter and Kari, returning for their 20-year high school reunion.

A reception will follow the performance; donations will be accepted. For more information, email [email protected] or call 203-261-9264.

Classical trio

The Brown-Urioste-Canellakis Trio will perform works by Josef Suk, Felix Mendelssohn, Antonin Dvorak and Michael Brown on Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m. at the Visual and Performing Arts Center at Western Connecticut State University Westside Campus, 43 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury. Tickets are $20, available at eventbrite.com or at the box office.

Judy Collins

Legendary folksinger Judy Collins will perform at Danbury’s Palace Theatre, 165 Main Street, on Sunday, April 2, at 3. A singer-songwriter who began her career at 13 as a piano prodigy, she had her first hit with Joni Mitchell’s Both Sides Now in 1967.

Tickets are $45 to $60; for reservations, visit tickets.thepalacedanbury.com or call 203-794-9944.

Jason Vieaux

The Westport Arts Center will present the Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux on Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m. His most recent solo album, Play, won the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo. For Sunday’s performance will include Guiliani’s Grand Overture, Bach’s Lute Suite No. 1 in e minor, Henze’s Drei Tentos from Kammermusik, and Duke Ellington’s In A Sentimental Mood.

Tickets are $30, $10 for students, available at westportartscenter.org or call 203-222-7070. The arts center is at 51 Riverside Avenue.

Misatango

The Connecticut Master Chorale, led by Tina Johns Heidrich will perform Misa a Buenos Aires (Misatango), a tribute to his country by Argentine composer Martin Palmeri on Sunday, April 2, at 3 at the First Congregational Church, 164 Deer Hill Avenue, Danbury.

The piece, inspired by both classical and tango musical traditions, creates a tango setting of the Latin Mass.

Admission is $20 in advance or $25 at the door; call 203-743-0473 for tickets or visit cmchorale.org for more information.

Peter & The Wolf Ballet

The Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestra, in collaboration with the New England Ballet Company, will present the Peter & The Wolf Ballet on Sunday, April 2, at 3 at the University of Bridgeport’s Mertens Theater at the Arnold Bernhard Arts Center, 84 Iranistan Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $10, available at gbyo.tix.com.

The Danbury Raid

A new exhibit at the Westport Historical Society marks the 240th anniversary of The Danbury Raid, when the British landed at Compo Beach and raided Patriot supplies in Danbury before skirmishing with the militia led by Benedict Arnold in RIdgefield. The exhibit, curated by Edward Hynes will open with a reception on Sunday, April 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a us tour tracing the British route on Sunday, April 23, and a lecture by Hynes on Wednesday, April 26.

The historical society is at 25 Avery Place; for more information, visit westporthistory.org or call 203-222-1424.

Pro Arte benefit

The Pro Arte Singers will welcome spring on Sunday April 2, with a Benefit High Tea at 3:30 and a concert at 5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan, 178 Oenoke Ridge Road. The tea will include a silent and live auction and a short musical program; the concert will feature the Pro Arte Singers and Festival Chorus performing works by Herbert Howells an Josef Rheinberger. The group is celebrating 45 years of leadership by director Arthur Sjögren, who will step down at the end of 2017.

Tickets for the tea and concert are $60; for the concert alone, $35, or $30 for seniors and students. For reservations, visit proartesingers.org or call 203-442-4225.

Eastbound Theatre

A performance of Work Is The Curse Of The Drinking Classes will be presented Sunday, April 2, at 4 p.m. by Eastbound Theatre at the Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Avenue South. The play is written by Neil Titley and performed by Johnson Flucker.

There will be cabaret seating and guests are invited to bring drink and snacks.Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors and students; for reservations, visit milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6647.

Battle of Ridgefield

In advance of the 240th anniversary re-enactment of the Battle of Ridgefield on Saturday, April 29, there will be a pair of talks at the Keeler Tavern Museum at 132 Main Street, Ridgefield. The first will take place Sunday, April 2, at 4 p.m., with Vince Dacquino speaking at a wine and cheese social on Sybil Ludington: the Paul Revere of the Battle of Ridgefield. On April 9 at 4, at another wine and cheese social, Nick Ives will talk about Masonic Leadership During the Revolutionary War.

Suggested donation for each event is $10 to the 1777 Wooster — Sons of Liberty Foundation. The re-enactment is being planned by Jerusalem 49 Lodge, Ridgefield, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons. For more information, call 203-241-6161.

And coming up …

The 10th Annual Taste of Wilton will take place Monday, April 3, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the WEPCO church complex at 48 New Canaan Road, Wilton. Tickets are available online at wiltonchamber.com ($30) or at the door, $35. Close to 20 purveyors of food and drink will participate.

* * * *

The Wilton Singers have announced that tickets are now on slate for their spring production, A Little Night Music, which will take place May 5 and 6 at the Wilton Episcopal and Presbyterian Complex, 48 New Canaan Road. Tickets are $30 and sell out early; for reservations, visit wiltonsinger.org.

* * * *

Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker will perform Lanford Wilson’s Betrothal at Play With Your Food on April 4, 5 and 6 at Westport’s Toquet Hall, 58 Post Road East, and on April 18 at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street. Doors open at 11:50 a.m. for lunch, followed by a one-hour play reading and Talk Back with the cast and director. tickets are $45; for reservations, visit JIBProductions.org or call 203-293-8729.

* * * *

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival will present its second annual Best of the Fest New England Tour on Wednesday, April 5, at the Bethel Cinema, 269 Greenwood Avenue. The six-film program will be divided between two screens; a complete schedule and tickets can be found at bethelcinema.com/filmfest52comingsoon.html. Ticketholders are invited to a 6 p.m. pre-screening Meet & Greet Party at the cinema with the MNFF’s filmmakers, Tom Carruthers, director of FilmFest 52, and Mark Masselli, CEO of Community Health Center. For more information about the Middlebury festival, visit middfilmfest.org.

* * * *

The Greenwich Historical Society will honor former residents with a new exhibit, Jim and Jane Henson: Creative Work, Creative Play, opening April 5 at the Storehouse Gallery, 39 Strickland Road, Cos Cob. The exhibit continues through Oct. 8; gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 4. For more information, visit greenwichhistory.org or call 203-869-6899.

* * * *

The Pianist of Willesden Lane, the musical memoir starring pianist and storyteller Mona Golabek, will have a limited, seven-performance engagement at the Westport Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, April 5-9. The piece is about Golabek’s mother, who as a young Jewish girl escaped the Holocaust, holding on to her music to stay alive. Tickets are $35 and $45, with performances at 2 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, at 8 p.m. on THursday and Friday, April 6 and 7, at 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 9. For more information or tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call 203-227-4177.