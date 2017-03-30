Grant Worthington, a senior at Joel Barlow High, was one of 10 high school caddies from the East Coast who has been awarded the Evans Scholarship, a full four-year housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies.

Worthington, who caddied at Brooklawn Country Club, was awarded the Evans Scholarship to the University of Notre Dame, where he plans to study finance. A four-year member of the boys golf team at Barlow, he has also served as team captain.

“I come away from every loop having learned something new about the course, current events or how to become a better caddie,” said Worthington.

The Western Golf Association, headquartered in Golf, Ill., has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. One of golf’s favorite charities, it is the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies.

Currently, a record 935 caddies are enrolled in 20 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 10,400 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.