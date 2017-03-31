Mark Twain Library will present ‘Newtown’ documentary in April

A documentary that focuses on how some families and community members are coping in the aftermath of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School will be shown at the Mark Twain Library on Thursday, April 6. The film, Newtown: What Remains After All is Lost, will begin at 6:30 and will be followed by a panel discussion until 9:30.

The panel will include Mark Barden, who lost his son Daniel in the massacre, Mary Ann Jacob, the school’s library clerk and a survivor of the mass shooting, and Angelica Fontanez, director of the Redding Social Services Department, whose position was created in response to the tragedy.

The program, part of The Big Picture film series, is co-sponsored by the library, the Redding League of Women Voters and the Redding Social Services Department.

“This program is meant to be a community discussion — not only to talk about the trauma of that terrible day — but also about where we should go from here,” said Margaret Brown, a Redding resident and member of the league who helped form a Mental Health Task Force in Redding in the wake of the tragedy.

Directed by Kim A. Snyder, the award-winning documentary was called “eloquently expressed” by The New York Times and was filmed over the course of three years. The filmmakers use unique access and never-before-heard testimonies to tell a story of the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting, in which 20 schoolchildren and six adults were murdered on Dec. 14, 2012. Newtown documents a traumatized community fractured by grief and driven toward a sense of purpose.

“Legislative questions are not addressed, and even the killer’s name is not mentioned. Instead, viewers are given wrenching access to a place that more than three years later continues to grapple with an attack that claimed the lives of 26 victims, many of them small children,” The Los Angeles Times reported in a review.

After the film, there will be a short break followed by a panel discussion moderated by Kim O’Rielly, president of the league. Members of the audience will also be invited to ask questions and participate in the discussion. Barden will discuss his work with Sandy Hook Promise, an organization working to deliver programs that prevent gun violence. Jacob will discuss her work with Everytown for Gun Safety, a group working to end gun violence and build safer communities. Fontanez, a licensed clinical social worker, will discuss issues related to trauma, healing and resilience.

Information

Refreshments served. Register for this program at www.marktwainlibrary.org or at the Library or call 203-938-2545 for information.