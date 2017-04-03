The Redding Pilot

Girls tennis: Joel Barlow 7, New Milford 0

April 3, 2017

Starting the season on a strong note, the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team swept New Milford 7-0 in the season-opener on Monday.

Four of the seven contests were shutouts with Maddie Massey (first singles), Cally Higgins (second singles), Elizabeth McCain (third singles) and Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban (second doubles) all posting 6-0, 6-0 wins.

The first doubles team of Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko and the second doubles combo of Deidre Grob and Laurel Winslow just missed shutouts with 6-0, 6-1 wins. Also getting a win was Anastasia Fassman (fourth singles) with a 6-0, 6-2 score.

