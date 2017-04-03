The Redding Pilot

Hundreds swap lightbulbs for LEDs in Redding

By Redding Pilot on April 3, 2017 in Business, Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton and Ron Araujo, of Eversource Energy Efficiency, handed out LED lightbulbs during the community bulb swap last weekend.

Nearly 200 Redding residents joined Eversource and Energize Connecticut at a community-wide lightbulb swap to exchange their old, inefficient lightbulbs for new Energy Star LED bulbs, free of charge.

Each Redding resident who swapped five of the home’s incandescent bulbs for energy-efficient LEDs can expect to save more than $50 in annual energy costs. Over the lifetime of the new LED bulbs, Reddingites will collectively save more than $230,000 combined.

Redding used a $5,000 Bright Idea grant for the exchange, as part of its participation in Energize Connecticut’s Clean Energy Communities (CEC) program, a nationally recognized initiative that helps Connecticut cities and towns save energy and increase the installation of renewable energy. Since signing the CEC pledge in 2015, Redding has worked with Eversource to reach its energy goals and reduce municipal building energy consumption by 20% by 2018.

—submitted by Eversource

