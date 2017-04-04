Athletic events postponed

Due to the weather, several Joel Barlow high athletic events have been postponed.

The boys golf match scheduled for today at 3 p.m. against Newtown at Redding Country Club has been postponed until May 23 at the same time and location.

The girls golf match against Immaculate at Richter Park in Danbury at 3 p.m. has been postponed to a date to be determined.

The boys tennis match at Pomperaug at 3:45 p.m. has been postponed until tomorrow at the same time and location.

The girls tennis match at home against Weston at 3:45 p.m. has been postponed until tomorrow at the same time and location.