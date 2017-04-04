The Redding Pilot

Athletic events postponed

April 4, 2017

Joel Barlow High School

Due to the weather, several Joel Barlow high athletic events have been postponed.

The boys golf match scheduled for today at 3 p.m. against Newtown at Redding Country Club has been postponed until May 23 at the same time and location.

The girls golf match against Immaculate at Richter Park in Danbury at 3 p.m. has been postponed to a date to be determined.

The boys tennis match at Pomperaug at 3:45 p.m. has been postponed until tomorrow at the same time and location.

The girls tennis match at home against Weston at 3:45 p.m. has been postponed until tomorrow at the same time and location.

