Board of Finance cuts additional $250,000 out of education budget

Redding’s Board of Finance voted Monday to reduce the budget proposed by the Board of Education by $250,000, for a total reduction from last year of $322,377.

The Board of Education budget for 2017-18 that will be put to a townwide vote will be $20,752,623. The 2016-17 budget was $21,075,000.

Due to a possible miscalculation of a health insurance report, the Board of Finance had delayed voting on the education budget at its last meeting, on March 27.

Though the Board of Finance cannot tell the Board of Education how to reduce its budget, board members implied that the funds to account for this reduction should be removed from the school’s health insurance reserve fund, which some members of the Board of Finance say is overfunded.

“We’re inflating our reserves higher than I would like to see at this point in time,” said Board of Finance Chairman Bill Alvarez.

Superintendent Thomas McMorran responded to this suggestion by saying that “our reserves should be at least two months of our average” health insurance claims.

“Our reserves are currently $406,000. When we add another $150,000, we will still be below the $615,000 that is recommended by our broker,” he said.

Alvarez said the Board of Finance would essentially insure the schools’ health insurance needs should the reserve fund prove to be too small. This is a questionable promise, as the Board of Finance is not formally mandated to provide that backstop.

McMorran also said at the meeting that “you are at the basement of your budget. If you’re contemplating taking more money out of it, the only place you can take money would involve cutting programs.

“This would translate into teaching and positions, and I think that your comfort level with having a lower [health] reserve fund balance is greater than mine.

“To me, the comfort level comes in at twice your average of your monthly amount, which is at least $500,000,” McMorran said.

If this budget is accepted by voters, it would make the fourth year in a row Redding has had a negative education budget.

Redding is the only school district included in District Reference Group A — a collection of school districts that perform equally, like Darien, New Canaan, Redding, and Weston — that has enacted a series of negative budgets in the last six budget cycles.

Easton has proposed a 1.1% budget increase this year, and New Canaan a 3.81% increase.

Only Weston, in 2013-14, and Easton, in 2014-15, have approved negative education budgets out of the entire 10-town district reference group since 2012.

Why cut further?

Board of Finance member Ward Mazzocco said he acknowledges the concern of parents, but said a “declining enrollment environment” requires further cuts in spending.

“We all want our kids to have a decent education,” he said. “Everyone in the town of Redding wants the school system to be excellent, because that is the tenet on which our community is built.

“But this has been an especially difficult year across the board,” he said. “We are experiencing lower support from the state. We are still in a declining enrollment environment.”

Births in Connecticut have declined, as has the Connecticut population of those between the ages of 5 and 19. “It does not bode well for the enrollment in our community going forward,” he said.

However, at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, education board member Mike Hoffman cited research that showed, since 2007, that Redding schools have come close to keeping up with enrolment decline.

At Redding Elementary School enrolment is down 34%, while the number of classroom teachers is down 24%. At John Read Middle School enrolment is down 28% and the number of classroom teachers is down 22%.

“From 2007, when we were at peak enrollment, we have been reducing the teachers in concert with the reduction of the enrollment,” added education board chairman Melinda Irwin.

Superintendent McMorran has long pointed to contractual salary increases of 2+% every year as the main driver of apparently increasing budgets. These salaries make up 80% of the overall budget, so for the administration to present negative budgets, McMorran and his staff have had to lower their budgets even more than obvious, cutting teachers and programs.

Mazzucco first proposed a budget cut of $400,000.

Board of Finance member Susan Clark said she thinks a cut of $400,000 is not warranted.

“I think Dr. McMorran is doing a good job of getting things under control, and he deserves our support as he goes through that,” she said.

Board of Finance member Joe Dolan said, “I think the $400,000 is crazy.”

At that point, $200,000 was proposed. Three were in favor, three were opposed.

Finally, a $250,000 reduction was proposed. Four were in favor and the measure passed.