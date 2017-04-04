Garden Club meeting will feature presentation on local weeds

The Monday, April 17, meeting of the Redding Garden Club will feature speaker Peter Russell with a talk titled “Know your Weeds.”

Russell is a UConn-certified advanced master gardener who will discuss the undesirable qualities of weeds — their characteristics, life cycles and reproductive strategies. Russell will show how to identify the weeds typically found in the Connecticut landscape, and his presentation will conclude with a discussion of the four keys to weed control and some weed-composting considerations.

The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Redding Community Center. The program will begin after a light lunch and a short business meeting.

The Redding Garden Club, a member of Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut and National Garden Clubs, meets monthly and always welcomes guests and potential new members to attend with a $5 fee.

Call 203-431-3883 if you have any questions or need further information, or visit the club’s website to learn more about the Redding Garden Club: www.reddinggardenclub.org.