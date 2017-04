Unable to protect a slim lead in the second half, the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team lost a close 11-10 decision to host New Milford on Tuesday, April 4.

Barlow, which led 5-4 after one half, could not hold back the Green Wave in the next.

Maddie Porter led Barlow with three goals. Sarah Witherbee, Julia Shapiro and Becca Candee each scored two. Elena Petron scored one for Barlow.

Megan Kowalski made six saves in goal for Barlow, now 0-2.