Weir Farm will host ‘Junior Ranger Day,’ early studio tour

Students enjoy a painting program at Weir Farm National Historic Site in Wilton. —Photo by Alex von Kleydorff.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, in Ridgefield/Wilton, encourages families to visit the park on Junior Ranger Day, Saturday, April 15, from 11 to 3 as part of National Park Week.

Kids of all ages are invited to their local national park and to become “official junior rangers.” Adult visitors are also invited that Saturday for a special opening of the Weir and Young studios, and a variety of special activities for Junior Ranger Day.

Junior Rangers 101

The Friends of Weir Farm will engage junior rangers of all ages in “Junior Ranger 101.”

Participants will learn about park resources, discover the Weir and Young studios with a junior ranger I-Spy activity, create their very own junior ranger hat, and earn the junior ranger badge.

All of the activities are free and open to the public (of all ages) and will be held rain or shine. Come out to explore, learn, and protect your national park!

Weir and Young studios

Superintendent Linda Cook said in a press release that the Junior Ranger program will coincide with a “special opening of the Weir and Young studios, which do not officially open for the season until May 3.”

Information: www.nps.gov/wefa.

 

