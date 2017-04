Opening the season with a win, the Joel Barlow High boys tennis team up-ended host Pomperaug 5-2 on Wednesday, April 5.

Barlow won three singles matches, including the No. 1 spot with Eric Raut posting 4-6, 7-6, 6-0 scores. Noah Sobel won at third singles (6-1, 6-1) and Jake Bernard did likewise at fourth (6-4, 6-2).

Alex Harvey and Adam Ortiz were 6-2, 6-1 winners at first doubles and James Bebon and Trevor Feltman took third doubles with 6-0, 6-3 scores.