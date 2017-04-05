Heather Whaley: Why I accepted a nomination to the BOE

Service to my community has always been very important to me. When I was asked to fill a vacancy on the Redding Board of Education this winter, I didn’t hesitate to say yes, and now only six weeks into my tenure, I’m very glad I did.

I moved to Redding from New York City with my husband and two children five years ago. We were drawn to the town’s reputation for excellent schools, especially the strong support for the arts in the schools, institutions such as the Mark Twain Library and New Pond Farm, as well as the commitment to open space. My daughter attended Redding Elementary School, and we will never forget being greeted by an extraordinary wall of yellow forsythia blooms on her first day. She is currently a seventh grader at John Read Middle School. My son attended JRMS and is now finishing his freshman year at Joel Barlow High School.

I have been involved for many years in fund raising for organizations that bring the arts to public schools, and have enjoyed bringing this experience with me to my volunteer efforts at New Pond Farm.

Arts in education is closely linked to academic achievement, social development, problem-solving skills, civic engagement, and opportunities once a student’s formal education is completed. Research continues to show correlations between arts education and higher math and writing scores, but beyond that, the arts can provide inspiration and direction that will last your entire life. Both my husband and I have built careers in the arts, fostered by strong arts programs in our own public school education.

I look forward to collaborating with my fellow members of the Board of Education this year. They are a dedicated group of public servants, and with them I am committed to responsible budgeting, always with the best interests of our children’s educational development being of primary importance.