JRMS celebrates art achievements

By Redding Pilot on April 5, 2017 in Lead News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

From left, John Read Middle School students Xavier Nocito, Lily Anderson, Matthew Butera, McKenna Kaye, Kamran Duenwald, Tallulah Whaley, Jackson Bennett, Kirina Duenwald, Marcus Fulton, Ian O’Reilly, Olivia Jones, Alex Ciardullo, and Martin Jara earned awards in the PTA-run art program Reflections.

The John Read Middle School PTA recently held a ceremony to celebrate the artistic talent of students who participated in this year’s Reflections program, which had the theme “What Is Your Story?”

Entries were received in six categories — dance composition, film production, literature, music composition, photography, and visual arts. Local judges evaluated the artwork based on interpretation of the theme, artistic creativity, and artistic skill. The top school entries were then forwarded to the Connecticut PTA for further consideration, and four JRMS students placed at the state level.

McKenna Kaye finished first in music composition, Tallulah Whaley finished second for literature, Lily Anderson finished third for dance choreography, and Ian O’Reilly finished third for photography.

