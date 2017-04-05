The Redding Pilot

Softball: New Canaan 8, Joel Barlow 6

By Redding Pilot on April 5, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Despite an early four lead the Joel Barlow High varsity softball team lost 8-6 to host New Canaan in the season opener on Monday, April 3.

The Falcons scored four runs in the top of the first inning and later led 51 after two and a half innings before the Rams scored two more in the bottom of the third and three more in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Down 85 after six innings, Barlow scored its last run in the top of the seventh.

Brian Marcelino had three hits for Barlow, including a home run and a double. she also drove in two runs and scored three.

Taylor Macchia had two hits, an RBI and a double.

Claire McCann took the loss in the circle, pitching four innings with six hits five earned runs, eight hits, five strikeouts and four walks. Caitlin Colangelo threw two innings with two earned runs, three hits, three strikeouts and a walk.

Related posts:

  1. Softball: States are within reach
  2. Boys lacrosse: Falcons finish in Class M semis
  3. Softball preview: Michalowski takes reins at Barlow
  4. Athletic events postponed

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Ridgefield Symphony benefit: Chris Brubeck will keep it lively Next Post Barlow students honored for arts achievement
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress