Stream cleanup Sunday of the Pequonnock — Opening day Saturday

The Nutmeg Chapter of Trout Unlimited will start fishing season off by helping to clean up the Pequonnock before wetting some flies on Sunday, April 9.

Opening day is Saturday, April 8.

On Sunday, volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the start of Quarry Road in Trumbull with bags, gloves, and garbage claws (extendable grabbers) to pick up and bag the debris that has collected along the river.

Those who wish follow that with fishing with friends on an often overlooked stretch of the Pequonnock River that teems with fish.

The Pequonnock River alternately picks up speed and slows in pools and it makes it final run into Bunnells Pond in Beardsley Park and then on to the Sound. Great fishing can be had on this stretch of the Pequonnock especially this early in the season.

Those who wish to attend or need more information may visit nutmegtrout.org. Please RSVP at the website.