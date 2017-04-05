To save programs, Board of Education will reduce insurance account

Faced with a decision between cutting programs and teachers or reducing its health insurance reserve fund, the Redding Board of Education voted Tuesday to reduce its health fund after the Board of Finance voted Monday to mandate an additional $250,000 reduction in the education budget for 2017-18.

The Board of Education budget that will be put to a townwide vote will be $20,752,623. The 2016-17 budget was $21,075,000, making a total reduction of $322,377.

The Board of Education had two choices. It could either cut Project Adventure at John Read Middle School and the Gifted and Talented program and after-school enrichment programs at Redding Elementary School due to the mandated cuts, or it could reduce the amount of money it planned to transfer to its health insurance reserve fund — which protects the school in case employee insurance claims rise unexpectedly.

The Board of Finance made the $250,000 cut while suggesting the Board of Education take this reduction out of its planned contribution to the reserve fund, and members of the finance board noted it would provide a “backstop” in case health insurance claims rose quickly and the schools were unable to keep up.

Superintendent Dr. Thomas McMorran said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting he was not comfortable with maintaining a health insurance fund lower than recommended by the school’s insurance consultants, but the education board saw that risk as the lesser of two evils.

“Our consulting firm said we should have at a minimum a combination of cash of $617,000 based upon claims analysis,” McMorran said.

Board of Education member Ed Miller said he feared the Board of Finance could not be trusted to uphold its end of this agreement if the health insurance reserve fund was wiped out.

“I don’t want anyone to think if we go over our reserve the town will automatically bail us out, because that’s not true,” he said.

“I fear they did the cuts in this way because it was a political way for them to cut our budget without upsetting the many people who showed up [to the Board of Finance’s Monday meeting]. If we do suffer, I fear they will tell us to find it in our budget [instead of bailing us out].”

Sara O’Dell, a Redding resident who spoke during public comment, said accepting a reduced health insurance reserve fund balance seems like “the best of bad options.”

“Given the two bad choices, this is the comparatively [better] idea,” she said.

“We all heard the Board of Finance say [they would bail us out]. This is from them. The families and the taxpayers of this town heard that, and they’re accountable for that now.”