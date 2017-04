The Joel Barlow High girls golf match scheduled for today has been postponed to May 2 at Redding Country Club.

The varsity softball game at home against Danbury has been postponed until Tuesday.

The the boys varsity and JV lacrosses game at home against Stratford have been postponed until Friday.

The girls varsity lacrosse games at Stratford has been postponed until Friday. The JV game has been cancelled.