Finding some inspiration should not be difficult for the Joel Barlow High boys golf team in the 2017 season.

The Falcons need look no further than the success they enjoyed a year ago. With most of that team coming back, they could be in good shape to give a repeat performance or do even better.

“As with every season we hope to be competitive and score well as a team,” said head coach Steve Antal, now in his fifth season with the team.

Like other golf teams, the Falcons have faced somewhat of a challenge in getting practice time during the pre-season due to weather and course conditions. For the last two weeks they have spent much of their time at Golf Quest but got two days on the course to hold tryouts.

Barlow had 16 prospective players try out this season and has since whittled that number down to 12. Of those 12 the Falcons have nine back from last season, including several starters.

That act will be a tough one to follow. Not only did Barlow go undefeated during the regular season at 15-0, it just missed winning the South-West Conference championship tournament, placing second only to Newtown.

The Falcons did finish with a championship, winning their first Division II state title.

For the first time in a couple of seasons they lost players to graduation. The Falcons lost only two, but key ones at that.

Gone are Jake Sullivan (All-SWC) and Kain Upson. Both were regular scorers for the team.

“It will be challenging replacing their leadership, but I hope that the 12 members can step up and take on the leadership this year,” said Antal.

Still basically a young group, the Falcons will have just two seniors, Mike Brown and Grant Worthington, who are both experienced varsity players. The former was often Barlow’s top scorer last year and was an All-SWC selection.

A good portion of the team will consist of juniors. Jimmy Stablein and Pierce Beach were both part of the lineup last season and were All-Patriot Division selections. Other juniors include Trevor Furrer, Rahul Kiefer and Nick Roman.

Sophomores include Jake Drury, James Menapace and Foster Rowberry. The Falcons also have two freshmen in Harrison Wenig and Arnold Wright.

Barlow opens the season on April 13 when it visits Stratford at Mill River Country Club.