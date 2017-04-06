Athletic ability is not in short supply for the Joel Barlow high boys varsity lacrosse team in the 2017 season.

As usual, the Falcons have quite a few talented players. What they need, according to seventh-year head coach John Distler, is to better understand the aspects of the game.

“They definitely have to increase their lacrosse IQ a bit,” said Distler. “The more they know the game, the better they play.”

Much of the pre-season has been dedicated to that. Despite the often uncooperative weather, the Falcons have been out on the turf field and have their first two home games this week.

With about 60 players in the program, the Falcons will have good numbers. Among them are 14 freshmen, who will play mainly JV.

“There seems to be a fair amount of chemistry,” said Distler. “They seem to play well as a team.”

Many have been playing together for a number of years, going back to Redding-Easton Lacrosse youth teams. There are also those returning from last season’s team, which finished at 14-7 overall.

That group reached the South-West Conference semifinals. It also reached the state Class M semifinals before losing to defending champ New Canaan.

Barlow, however, graduated some talented players since then, including former captains Connor Martin and Liam Murphy, both All-State and All-SWC selections. The former was on attack and the latter was in the midfield.

Dylan Carter (All-State, All-SWC) and Glenn Skidmore (All-SWC) who were on defense, have also graduated. Midfielders Conner Jones and Axel Efinger (both All-SWC) have also left, as has former captain Chase DiMiceli, who missed last season with a knee injury.

Darian Cook (all-SWC), who was on attack, transferred to another school.

While the Falcons did graduate a lot of talent, they also have some coming back. Some will be back in the same spots and others will have new roles.

“We have some very talented players,” said Distler. “A lot of people will be touching the ball. There will be a lot of assists.”

Senior Tom Rossini (All-SWC) will be in the midfield, as will classmates Rob Bartlett and Jack Goldburg. Aiden McNally, also a senior, is an experienced defender.

Splitting his time between midfield and attack is Max Sokolich. Armaan Garga is on defense, along with William Wyland.

From the junior class Barlow has Grayson DiMiceli, who will be on attack. Classmate Charlie Wilson is a long stick midfielder and Cal Peterson is a defensive midfielder.

Sophomore Alex Wilson will be in goal. Backing him up are seniors Greg DeCarlo and Matt Dorenbosch.

Henry Eubanks will be on defense and at long stick midfielder. Sophomores Tyler Starrett (All-SWC Division I) and Andrew Powell are also back, as is defender Kevin Richetelli (All-SWC Division I).

“We’re pretty young,” said Distler. “We’re basically a core of group of juniors and sophomores.”

As usual, the Falcons hope to challenge for the SWC championship. Distler expects a number of opponents to be good.

“We never overlook Newtown, and New Fairfield is always competitive,” he said. “On a given day anybody can beat anybody.”