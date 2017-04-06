In one respect the pre-season has been a challenging one for the 2017 Joel Barlow High boys tennis team.

The Falcons, like other teams in the South-West Conference, have had difficulty getting practice time on the courts because of the weather. Heading into the third week of practice, they had only two and a half days on the courts.

As a result, they are still putting together their singles and doubles lineup. Yet 19th-year head coach Tom Cable knows both should be solid. In fact, singles may be even stronger this season.

“We’ll have it all covered,” said Cable. “We’re working hard on doubles. The singles are sorting themselves out at this point.”

With 23 players out for the team, Barlow will have plenty to chose from. Besides a big senior class, it also has a good group of first-year players coming in who will help in the future.

“We try to keep freshmen who have some ability and are really interested in tennis and are going to improve,” said Cable. “Often, that’s what we see.”

Once the Falcons get their lineup straight they can concentrate on again going far in the South-West Conference, which has been the case in recent seasons. With a 10-3 record, they reached the semifinals last year, losing to Pomperaug.

Barlow did graduate a few key players since then, including former captains Justin Schachter and Nat Tomczak, who played doubles and singles, respectively.

Ben Ball, who played doubles, is also gone, as is singles player Matt Svenson.

Even with some holes to fill, the Falcons have some players ready to step into them. They have much ability with their senior class, which includes Matt Lucido and Alex Harvey, both All-SWC second team selections last season as doubles players. Lucido may move to singles this year.

Classmate James Fleming will again see time at singles this season. Also back are doubles players Trevor Feltman, James Bebon and Joe Laske.

“Our doubles will be solid,” said Cable. “Perhaps our singles will be as good or a little better than we normally have. It’s going to be competitive.”

From the junior class is singles player Noah Sobel (All-SWC honorable mention). Doubles player Atticus Upson is also back in the lineup.

“I think we’re going to be a good, solid team,” said Cable. “Time will tell how promising the wins and losses will be.”