Car stuck on tracks, train stopped

By Wilton Bulletin on April 6, 2017 in Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A car is stuck on the Danbury Branch line train tracks, just north of Cannondale. — Tony Spinelli photo

Train service on the Danbury line was temporarily shut down late this morning, April 6, as police worked to clear a damaged vehicle from railroad tracks near Mather Street, just north of Cannondale. 

The car got stuck on the tracks at about 10:40 a.m. because of damage from a one-car accident, said Lt. Robert Kluk, spokesman for the police department. There were no injuries, according to a press release from Wilton police.

Train service will be restored as soon as the scene is cleared, he said, but as of 1 p.m., it was not known when the track will be reopened.

