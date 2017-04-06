After a cold pre-season the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team got off to a hot start on Monday.

Hosting New Milford in their season-opening match, the Falcons dominated right from the start. They posted shutouts in four of the six contests and just missed doing likewise in two others en route to a 7-0 sweep.

Barlow swept three of the four singles matches. Maddie Massey defeated Alyssa Svinte at first singles and Cally Higgins beat Helen Ma in the No. 2 spot.

Elizabeth McCain was at third singles for victory over Maddy Sinek. All three matches were 6-0, 6-0 sweeps.

Also getting the win, Anastasia Fassman was at fourth singles and defeated Carol Sheridan 6-0, 6-2.

Forming the first doubles team, Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko were 6-0, 6-1 winners over Emma Carierol and Kira Joseph. Kirsty Kudej and Veronica Galban got the sweep at second doubles over Nicole Vivian and Mackenzie Brady.

Giving up just a game at third doubles, Deirdre Grob and Laurel Winslow defeated Ashley Rosenberg and Brooke Sheehan 6-0, 6-1.