Student represents Barlow at Women of Innovation event

Jillian Saunders, a Joel Barlow High School senior, attended the the March 29 Connecticut Technology Council’s Women of Innovation celebration at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville.

She was nominated for the Youth Academic Innovator and Leadership Award as a result of her leadership and community involvement in technology.

Jillian, who represented Barlow at the event, is the co-captain of the Barlow Robotics team and an advocate for earlier introduction of technology skills to middle school girls. She volunteers her time in helping these next generation “techies” in the area of coding.

The Women of Innovation awards dinner recognizes women’s accomplishments in science, technology, engineering and math, and those who are involved in their community.

Jillian was accompanied by Katherine Nuzzo, her science research advisor at Barlow.

“This is a great opportunity for like-minded, successful women in Connecticut to network and celebrate their accomplishments,” Nuzzo said.

This year’s keynote speaker was Adda Birnir, founder and CEO of Skillcrush, the country’s largest online education company focused on training women in technical topics with an audience of more than 250,000 women learning life-changing skills.