Going to work early on offense, the Joel Barlow High baseball team got the jump on Weston in a 6-2 win on Saturday, April 8.

The Falcons scored four runs in the first inning courtesy of an error, a single by Rory Lynch, a fielder’s choice by Clark Gilmore and a walk by Chris Remmell.

The hosts scored two more in the fifth on an RBI single by Tim Tamallanca.

Weston’s two runs came in its last at bat on a double, three singles and an error.

Starting pitcher Matt McGannon got the win for Barlow, throwing six innings, allowing one run and striking out seven. Andrew Johnson relieved him in the seventh.