Boys lacrosse: Joel Barlow 15, Stratford 4

By Redding Pilot on April 8, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

With seven different players finding the net,the Joel Barlow High boys lacrosse team defeated Stratford 15-3 on Friday, April 7.

The Falcons went up 5-1 after one quarter and led 9-1 at halftime. Shutting out Stratford in the middle quarters they eventually increase their lead to 15- after three frames.

Barlow up its attack in the final frame, And rested most of its starters. The Red Devils scored three goals, coming up way short.

Andrew Powell ledD Barlow with five goals. He also had one assist.

Grayson DiMiceli netted four with one assist and Tom Rossini scored two. Kyle Converse (pictured), Jack Goldburg (one assist),  Ryan Gombos (one assist) and Grant Ciccarello all scored one goal apiece. Will Katts had an assist.

Alec Wilson made four saves in goal for Barlow. Greg DeCarlo and Matt Dorenbosch also saw time in goal, each with one save.

