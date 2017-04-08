The Redding Pilot

Girls lacrosse: Joel Barlow 17, Stratford 2

Dominating the action from the start, the Joel Barlow High girls varsity lacrosse team defeated Stratford 17-2 on Friday, April 7.

The Falcons went on the attack early, putting a dozen straight goals on the board to lead 12-0 at halftime and never looked back.

Julia Shapiro and Tess Siburn led Barlow with five goals apiece. The former also had two assisting.
Sarah Witherbee (seven assists) and Maggie Porter (one assist) each netted two. Decca Candee (one assist), Kacey Hartmann and Elisabeth Eastus (two assists) scored one apiece. Elena PEtron had an assist.

Megan Kowalski (four saves) and Eve Grassie (one save) shared time in foal for Barlow, now 1-2 overall.

