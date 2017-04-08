The Redding Pilot

Softball: Joel Barlow 29, Woodland 0

By Redding Pilot on April 8, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Racking up 29 hits, the Joel Barlow High Varsity softball team routed host Woodland 29- 0 on Saturday, April 8, in a game that was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.

The Falcons led only 1-0 after one inning but scored eight runs in the second frame and another 14 in the third to pull out of reach. They were also help by 6 errors Buy Woodland and scored another five runs in the fourth before getting one more on the fifth.

Taylor Macchia had a big day at the plate with five hits, including a double, six RBI and three runs. Claire McCann had four hits, scored three times and drove in a run.

Kristen Acocella  had three hits, three RBI and scored five runs, including the 100th of her career.  Sabrina Lalor had three hits, including a double, one RBI and scored four runs. Briana Marcelino had two hits, including a double, two sacrifice flies, four RBI and scored three runs.

