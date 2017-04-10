Boys tennis: Joel Barlow 7, Stratford 0

Winning each match in straight sets, the Joel Barlow High boys tennis team swept host Stratford 7-0 on Monday, April 10.

Eric Raut had the lone shutout of the day, defeating Aljellati Mohamed 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Halle Bernard just missed doing likewise at second singles, giving up a game in a 6-1, 6-0 win over When Francois.

It was closer at third singles before Jackson Connor defeated Mohammad Chaudharg 7-5, 6-2. Also getting a singles win, James Fleming defeated Pablo DeFreitas 6-4, 6-0 in the No, 4 spot.

Alex Harvey and Adam Ortiz teamed up at first doubles for a 6-4, 6-0 win over Ben Andrade and Dan Schaefer.

It was a near-sweep at second doubles with Matt Lucido and James Bebon posting 6-1, 6-0 scores over Fawn Aljellati and Ivan Espinal. Jack Baillie and Bob Tremont formed the third doubles team that defeated Giovanni Gramajo and Juan Alvarez 6-2 6-1.