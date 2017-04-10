Concerts on the Green still need $2,000 in donations

State Senator Toni Boucher with Redding Parks & Recreation Director Rob Blick during a Concert on the Green in 2014.

Park & Recreation Director Rob Blick said Monday his department still needs to raise $2,000 to restore Redding’s annual Concerts on the Green to a full roster of 11 shows this year.

Blick said his department has raised $6,300 for the concert series already, but needs to raise another $2,000 to fully restore the concerts.

With $6,300 raised, “It’s looking like I’ll be able to add at least one concert back onto the roster,” Blick said by phone.

The program has historically raised $5,000 annually in private donations, but the town reduced its subsidy of the program by $3,000 for next fiscal year. If no private donations over $5,000 were made, the number of concerts would have dropped from 11 per summer to eight. Shows would run every Sunday from July 9 to Aug. 27.

If the extra fundraising goal is met, shows will be added on Sundays June 18, June 25, and July 2.

History

The town has an eight-year history of helping fund the Concerts on the Green, beginning during the Great Recession.

“[Eight] years ago, [personal and business] donations used to cover the band, the stage, the police, and the porta-johns,” Park & Recreation Director Rob Blick said in March.

“But we asked the town a few years ago to help kick in for the police and porta-johns, so all of the donated funds could go to the bands,” he said.

Four years later, in 2011, Park & Recreation requested additional funding for the concerts, which are widely considered a beloved aspect of Redding’s summers. The additional funding was needed to pay for police officer coverage.

This year, rather than eliminating the subsidy for Concerts on the Green completely, the town decided to reduce the number of concerts.

Fundraising concert

Three local bands — the Resounders, Imperial Drive, and Louder Daddy — are performing at a Concert on the Green fundraiser on Saturday, May 13 from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Redding Community Center.

Tickets for this event are $20 in advance, and Blick says he expects this program will sell out. All proceeds will go to fund Concerts on the Green.

Space is limited and seating will be limited to allow room for dancing. Call 203-938-5036 to purchase tickets.

Donate

Businesses may sponsor a particular week’s Concert on the Green for a pre-set cost, and residents are welcome to make donations of any amount.

Donations can be sent by check to Park & Recreation’s P.O. Box — PO Box 1071 Redding, CT 06875. A donation form can also be found online at www.townofreddingct.org/app/uploads/2017/03/COG-Donation-Form-2017.pdf

If a business chooses to become a sponsor, it is:

Allowed to put up signage at the event.

Included in stage announcements.

Listed in the seasonal concert handout.

Listed at the top of the weekly insert.

Listed in newspaper announcements.

Able to set up a table at the event.

The bands playing this year’s Concerts on the Green so far, in order beginning July 9, are: