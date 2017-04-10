Stopping a three-match losing streak, the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team swept Stratford 7-0 on Monday, April 10.

Four of the seven matches were shutouts and the Falcons busted missed doing the same in one other. Maddie Massey posted 6-0, 6-0 scores in a sweep of Emily Shaw at first singles.

At second singles, Cally Higgins posted the same scores against Shannon Meisel, as did Elizabeth McCain at third singles to beat Gabriella Berg. Laurel Winslow gave up just a game at fourth singles for a 6-0, 6-1 win over Jenique Richards.

All of the doubles matches were straight-set wins for Barlow. Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko were in the top spot for a 6-0, 6-2 win over Ndidi Anekwe and Maia Duane.

Sweeping second doubles, Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban defeated Kelly Londa and Ashley Gramajo 6-0, 6-0. Callie Bast and Riley Hilford were at third doubles for a 6-4, 6-3 win over Martha Polanco and Allison Boursiquot.