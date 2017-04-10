The Redding Pilot

Softball: Joel Barlow 15, Pomperaug 3

By Redding Pilot on April 10, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Boosted by three strong innings at the plate, the Joel Barlow High varsity softball team defeated Pomperaug 15-3 on Monday, April 10 in a game that was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Barlow led 1-0 after one inning before trailing 2-1 after two and a half frames. It rallied in each of the last three to end things early.
Briana Marcelino (pictured) had four his, including a home run and a triple, and drove in four runs with three runs scored. Kristen Acocella had two hits, including a double, and scored three runs.

Samantha Hilford had two hits (one double), drove in two runs and scored one. Scotland Davis also had two hits (one double), scored one run and drove in two, including the winning one in the fifth.

Barlow starting pitcher Caitlin Colangelo threw three innings, allowing two runs on four hits with to strikeouts and a walk for the win. Claire McCann pitched two innings with one run and one strikeout for the save.

