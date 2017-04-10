Three DUIs in the last two weeks in Redding

Robert May, 31, of Black Rock Turnpike, was arrested for driving under the influence on Friday, March 24, around 1:45 a.m.

He was spotted by a Redding officer crossing the yellow line at the intersection of Route 107 and Route 53, and later crossing the yellow line on Cross Highway.

After the officer pulled him over on Cross Highway, May failed field sobriety tests. He later registered a BAC above .08%, the legal limit.

He was released on $50 bond and has a court date in April.

DUI

Mary Kenworthy, 61, of Lonetown Road, was arrested for driving under the influence on Monday, March 27, around 9:30 p.m. after her car struck a car parked on Route 107 in front of Town Hall.

According to police, Kenworthy struck the car while a Board of Selectmen meeting was taking place at Town Hall and she was found with her BMW parked in the Town Hall parking lot with front-end damage after attendees of that meeting heard a loud bang outside.

Officers arrived at town hall and found Kenworthy had struck a car parked on Route 107.

The Redding resident failed field sobriety tests and submitted to a urine test.

She was released on $50 bond and has a court date in April.

DUI

Clay Caron, 26, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Thursday, March 30, for driving under the influence after he was caught on radar doing 60 mph in a 35-mph zone on Black Rock Turnpike.

He was pulled over for speeding around 1:30 a.m. near the Redding Ridge Market, and the officer smelled alcohol on his breath and saw half-burned green material in the car.

The officer searched the car and found a marijuana grinder and a glass pipe with some burned marijuana in it.

The officer later submitted Caron to a field sobriety test, which he failed. Caron also submitted to a urine test.

He was also cited for possession of paraphernalia and possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana.

He was released on $50 bond and has a court date in April.