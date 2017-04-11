Keeping a safe distance from the competition, the Joel Barlow High boys lacrosse team defeated Weston 15-8 on Tuesday, April 11.

The Falcons were led by Tyler Starrett, who racked up seven goals. He also had an assist.

Andrew Powell (two assists), Jack Goldburg, (three assists) and Tom Rossini (one assist) each scored two goals. Grayson DiMiceli and Max Sokolich each netted one with two assists. Rob Bartlett had one assist.

Alec Steinberg led Weston with six goals.

Alec Wilson made 13 saves in goal for Barlow.