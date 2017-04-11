Library hosts panel with two people affected by Sandy Hook shootings

Thursday marked a milestone in the Barden family of Newtown — their oldest son, James, turned 17.

It is yet another milestone that Daniel Barden — who died in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 at age 7 — will never experience.

Daniel’s father, Mark Barden, is the managing director of Sandy Hook Promise. After a showing of the documentary “Newtown: What Remains After All Is Lost” at Mark Twain Library on Thursday, Mary Ann Jacob, chairman of the Newtown Legislative Council and a survivor of the mass shooting, Angelica Fontanez, director of the Redding Social Services Department, whose position was created in response to the tragedy, and Barden participated in a panel discussion.

The film, which was about 90 minutes long, took viewers into the lives of three families who were affected by the massacre and spoke of what life has been like for them in the aftermath.

It featured interviews with the school custodian, teachers, a hospital attendant, a library clerk, children.

Before the program, Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton spoke about how much the Newtown tragedy hit home for the people of Redding.

“For years, we’ve watched from afar in horror at mass shootings at schools across the country. But these happened in faraway tragedies that afforded us the ability to view them with a measure of detachment.”

She said that many people may have been in a state of denial that this could happen, “and then it did happen, and for many of us, Newtown is home. Our communities are connected in so many ways. And s,o on December 12, 2012, as Newtown forever changed, life in Redding changed as well.”

Pemberton said that in direct response to the Newtown tragedy, “many Redding residents became engaged in advocacy for stricter gun control legislation and for increased funding and better access to mental health services.”

Jacob, who worked in the library at the Sandy Hook School, said one of her goals is to “really try to make people aware of what the issues are locally and nationally as well as how they can help.”

Barden explained that as part of Sandy Hook Promise, which is now in 50 states, “we are focusing on (everything from) prevention to identification.

“Part of the work of the Sandy Hook Promise involves training people to know the signs of someone who is on their way to self-harm or harming somebody else, and being able to get them the help they need before there is a tragedy,” he said.

He added that making a change in the community is all about awareness, education and having conversations to spread the word and get people talking about it.

Jacob said change comes incrementally.

“Grassroots organizations like Sandy Hook make a difference all over the country — whether it’s in classrooms talking about how to identify kids who are in trouble, or it’s at the doctor’s office when the doctor says to you, ‘Do you have guns in your home that are secured?’ — that’s how we drive change. “

Fontanez, who is a licensed clinical social worker, spoke about grieving and how important this is in the process of healing and moving on in tragedies such as this one.

She said there are three steps to resolving grief. The first is “being in a supportive relationship and having loved ones be there for you,” she said.

She said grieving also involves being able to grieve in a relaxed body and to have a quiet moment and quiet time to grieve.

The third step is “being able to let go of the past but not forget. It’s being able to remember your loved ones with love and not pain.”

Barden spoke about the grieving he went through in the years following the loss of Daniel and how he feels the tragic day could have been prevented.

“There is all this rage. My little Daniel is gone forever and there is no turning back. And no parent should have to live through that. He is gone because of somebody else’s choice. Someone made a decision to kill my little 7-year-old boy.

“What happened at that school is preventable, and almost every other death to gun-related tragedies is preventable. And that’s what keeps me going,” he said.

Going forward, Barden said, “we are trying to change the culture to a social movement by addressing issues of social isolation, inclusion, awareness, and connection. We are really trying to get to the root causes [of how such a crime can happen] and try to make a sustainable difference and change attitudes and behaviors.”